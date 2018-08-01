Media plays pivotal role in sustainability of democracy: CM

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari said that pivotal role of media cannot be ignored for continuity and sustainability of democracy in the country.

He appreciated the performance of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) and information department for facilitating the media men during elections and arranging necessary coordination with the stakeholders in a meeting with Provincial Minister for Information & Culture (I&C) Ahmed Waqas Riaz who called on the chief minister at his office here on Wednesday.

The CM also congratulated the information minister and his team for best media management.

The chief minister said that officers and staff of DGPR & information department performed their duties in a professional manner and they arranged best coordination with the media men to carry out the responsibilities.

Dr Askari said the media had vital importance to keep the people informed in the present era. The national media has played a positive role during the electoral process and immediate actions were taken to redress the complaints highlighted by media during the elections, he added.

He said that it was satisfying that role of the media is important with regard to sensitizing the people about importance of right to vote.

He said the print and electronic media created necessary public awareness about importance of casting vote through effective messages. That is why voter turnout remained satisfactory, he added.

The CM said the media had set a good tradition by following the code of conduct of the election commission and it had given a proof of professional competence for continuity of democracy while

coordination between media sector and information department remained exemplary.

The provincial minister briefed the chief minister about the performance of information and culture department.