Media play important role in reforming society: Dr. Tariq

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Minister of Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudry Wednesday said media could play an essential role in reformation of a society and it should be vigilant while reporting sensitive issues like child rights.

“Children are prone to vulnerability therefore we all need to pay special attention to them, bearing it as prime obligation with sincere efforts” the minister said while addressing the launching ceremony of a report on ‘Role of Media in improving state of child rights in Pakistan’.

He informed that the incumbent government had passed major bills to ensure protection of Child Rights for instance National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) Bill 2017.

“Besides that the government is taking revolutionary initiatives for welfare and betterment of our children.”

Welfare institutes are also in fields for fact finding on Child Rights violations to work in collaboration with the state institution as collaborative efforts were required to protect future of the younger generation, the minister said.

The moot was organized by Child Rights Movement, a non-government organization in collaboration with National Council for Social Welfare (NCSW) and UGOOD, a civil society organization.

Chairperson National Council for Social Welfare (NCSW), Dr. Nadeem Shafaq said that state agencies were fully sensitized on child rights and were proactive to work for the cause collectively.

He emphasized that they needed to play part individually and collectively to secure better future for the upcoming generations.

A tributary session was organized during the event for the appreciation and encouragement of the vigilant and accentuate reporters who have voluntarily reported and advocated for child rights.

Child Rights Movement awarded seven inspirational reporters for their exclusive work to highlights issues of children.

The first prize was bagged by a young reporter Joy Joseph who got appreciation shield while the other media persons were awarded with certificates.