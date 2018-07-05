Media persons should play role for increasing electoral turnout: Info minister

QUETTA, July 05 (APP):Caretaker Balochistan for Information Minister Malik Khuram Shehzad Thursday emphasized media persons to play a positive role in increasing electoral turnout in the province.

Addressing a press conference here he said media should highlight the importance of vote in public, saying that no official machinery was being used and caretaker government was completely impartial in holding the general election.

He said strict action would be taken against those creating negative propaganda on social media through cyber crimes, saying that provincial government was taking practical measures to implement election code of conduct for ensuring transparency of polls in the province.

”General election would be held on its scheduled time, while arrangements are being made for disabled persons to cast their votes easily on the election day,” he added.

He said that district management would utilize all available resources for holding elections in a peaceful and pleasant environment.