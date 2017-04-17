Media lauded for timely breaking news of Col(R) Habib kidnapping

RAWALPINDI, April 17 (APP): Director General Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday
applauded the role of media for timely breaking the news about
abduction of Lt Col (R) Habib Zahir from Nepal.
Talking to a group of journalists after addressing a press
conference, he said the role of media is highly appreciable for its
prompt reporting of the incident of abduction of retired officer of
Pakistan Army.
He said had the media not reported the kidnapping of Lt Col
(R) Habib from Nepal, the cunning adversary would have used the
abduction of the kidnapee against Pakistan for fulfilling its
nefarious and ugly designs.
