Media lauded for timely breaking news of Col(R) Habib kidnapping

RAWALPINDI, April 17 (APP): Director General Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday

applauded the role of media for timely breaking the news about

abduction of Lt Col (R) Habib Zahir from Nepal.

Talking to a group of journalists after addressing a press

conference, he said the role of media is highly appreciable for its

prompt reporting of the incident of abduction of retired officer of

Pakistan Army.

He said had the media not reported the kidnapping of Lt Col

(R) Habib from Nepal, the cunning adversary would have used the

abduction of the kidnapee against Pakistan for fulfilling its

nefarious and ugly designs.