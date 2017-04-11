Media, fourth pillar of State: Ranjha

SARGODHA, April 11 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for

Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said that active dispensation of justice was must for the growth and development of any society.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected members of Sargodha Press Club he stressed that media has important role as fourth pillar of the state.

MNA Ch Hamid Hameed said that Sargodha Press Club (SPC) was an exemplary institution of the district,and added that the print/electronic media played their role for the betterment of society and the country.

Deputy commissioner Sargodha, Liaqat Ali Chattah expressed

concern over dilapidated condition of the building of press club.He said that district government will pay special attention to repair works of

this edifice.

MPA Nadia Aziz and Mayor Sargodha Corporation Aslam Naveed also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, MNA Ch Hamid Hameed and DC administered oath to elected members of Press Club.