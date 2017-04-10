Media delegation from Bangladesh calls on Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): A group of 10 senior
journalists from leading media houses of Bangladesh called on
Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua here at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs on Monday.
During the interaction, the Foreign Secretary
highlighted that Pakistan and Bangladesh were bound in a
fraternal relationship, a press release issued by the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The Foreign Secretary emphasized the importance of
strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of trade,
education, culture and enhancing people-to-people contacts.
She referred to the special links between the people of
the two countries that were based on a common history, culture,
religion and values.
The delegation reciprocated warm sentiments that the
people of Bangladesh have towards Pakistan. They thanked the
Foreign Secretary for the hospitality accorded to them
The media delegation is presently on a week-long visit
to Pakistan where they are scheduled to interact with senior
officials, think tanks and media.
