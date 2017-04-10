Media delegation from Bangladesh calls on Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): A group of 10 senior

journalists from leading media houses of Bangladesh called on

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua here at the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs on Monday.

During the interaction, the Foreign Secretary

highlighted that Pakistan and Bangladesh were bound in a

fraternal relationship, a press release issued by the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized the importance of

strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of trade,

education, culture and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

She referred to the special links between the people of

the two countries that were based on a common history, culture,

religion and values.

The delegation reciprocated warm sentiments that the

people of Bangladesh have towards Pakistan. They thanked the

Foreign Secretary for the hospitality accorded to them

The media delegation is presently on a week-long visit

to Pakistan where they are scheduled to interact with senior

officials, think tanks and media.