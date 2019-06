BEIJING, Jun 29 (APP):A delegation of senior columnists and journalists from Pakistan has stressed the need for enhancing people to people contacts and cultural exchanges to further cement all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

The delegation led by Zaffaruddin Mahmood, former Special Envoy on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) visited Beijing and other cities to further enhance their understanding about China and the economic developments it achieved during the last 40 years.