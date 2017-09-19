Media Cooperation Forum – 2017 on Belt and Road commences

DUNHUANG (China), Sept 19 (APP): The countries and regions along

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road are well placed to harvest development momentum besides consolidating their achievements and progress under this vision, the representatives of international media organizations and institutions have expressed at the Media Cooperation Forum, 2017 on Belt and Road held here on Tuesday.

A total of 126 countries and international organizations and

representatives from 265 media outlets are participating in the forum held at the foothold of Gobi desert in Gansu province. The form is themed as, “New Cooperation Prospect: Towards a Community of Common Destiny,” and is being co-hosted by the People’s Daily and the Gansu Government.

Zhang Ping, National People’s Congress Standing Committee Vice

Chairperson, Yang Zhenwu, President of the People’s Daily, and Gansu Provincial Party Committee Secretary Lin Duo all attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Zhang pointed out that the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, conforms to the trend of development.

The media cooperation forum serves as a platform for communication and mutual learning among journalists, politicians, business people, and scholars from around the world.

Yang pointed out that the People’s Daily started the annual media forum in 2014 to build an information highway, expand circle of friends and enlarge concentric circles of cultures through media cooperation.

Media plays an important role in enhancing people-to-people communication, Yang said, adding that news sharing, policy studies, information integration, and business exchanges should be strengthened to build bridges between cultures and embrace a brighter future.

Gansu Provincial Party Committee Secretary Lin remarked that Gansu was a strategic channel with commercial importance on the ancient Silk Road. As one of the earliest regions in Chinese history to conduct economic and cultural exchanges, the province has contributed greatly to the cooperation between China and the Western world.

Lin recognized the efforts made by Gansu during the construction of the Belt and Road, saying that fruitful results have been reaped.

He hopes that media from each country could place more importance on the Belt and Road, and gather positive energy to create a community of shared future for mankind.

In his keynote address, Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Masood Malik said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was face of the Belt and Road Initiative whose execution and implementation would make this initiative a success story.

The CPEC would play a key role in the economic development of Pakistan as a number of energy and infrastructure development projects were being completed under this framework, he added.

He said that BRI – a giant leap taken by China would help transform this region as well as other continents into an oasis of fast and sustainable economic and social development.

This initiative would not only help address the festering menace of poverty, but would also provide a viable solution to the chronic problem of unemployment, facing the entire world, he added.

He said that the CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative would infuse vibrancy and renewed momentum to world economy lifting it to new heights.

The solid and practical measures being taken would help propel development process at swift pace, he added.

The Managing Director said that the Belt and Road Initiative had finally infused a strong ray of hope particularly among the developing countries towards roping in their objective and benchmarks despite paucity of resources and sources.

With the execution and implementation of Belt and Road initiative, the world would be moving towards new scenario of economic development and social emancipation, overcoming the contemporary problems of poverty, unemployment and inequalities in different fields, he added.

He opined that Belt and Road initiative would also pave the way for sluggish economies to grow at swift pace by availing win-win opportunities and avenues, to be made available on diverse fronts.

Those countries, which are adjacent to the Belt and Road are now well positioned to reap the dividends of their economic plans and programs without any hurdle.

He said that this initiative would lend immense support to the growing economies in exploring their untapped potentials and resources to realize their unmet goals.

While commending China for embarking upon such a unique initiative, he expressed the confidence that it was bound to script new success stories of economic development.

On the Belt and Road forum, held in May this year in Beijing, he said, it had unfolded substantial vibes for regional and global peace and development on sound footing.

“This forum is expected to inject vibrancy and enthusiasm among the stakeholders to embark upon the destinations, ultimately making this planet a place of peace and harmony,” he added.

Regarding transformation of media industry, he said, there was a sea change with the emergence of social media and application and use of new technologies.

“News collection and dissemination drill now goes on round the clock following the developments in the field of electronic and social media. The world has been virtually shaped into a global village, making the distance between the continents and countries irrelevant,” he added.

He said this forum was no doubt playing a significant role towards enhancing understanding and fostering cooperation in the comity of media organizations across the globe.

Participated by 600 business representatives, scholars, and journalists, the 2017 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road is the largest media forum held by Chinese mainstream media in recent years.