Media asked to avoid airing results for one-hour after polling ends

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the media to avoid airing any unofficial result at least for one-hour after the voting process is over at polling stations.

The ECP, in its Code of Conduct for coverage at the polling station and announcement of results, has asked broadcasters not to air any final formal, definite election result.

The broadcasters will air only with clear disclaimer that they are unofficial, incomplete and fractional results which should not be taken as final result until election commission has announced final result.

The accredited media persons will be allowed to enter a polling station along with camera for making footage of the voting process or counting process only for on-time.

However they cannot make footage of the screened off compartment too maintain the secrecy of ballot.