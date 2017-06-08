Mechanism being chalked out to check objectionable material on internet

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Thursday said that all law enforcement agencies in coordination with Ministry of Interior and other stakeholders were working to devise a mechanism to check objectionable content on social media and internet.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) regarding the activities of 41 banned outfits operating openly on Facebook, the minister said that Interior Minister has taken strong notice on the issue and FIA has been assigned task to conduct inquiry on it.

He said that all security agencies, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Interior Ministry are working to check such activities while secret agencies have been also assigned tasks about it.

“Few elements want to promote fascism but I want to assure the House that there is complete coordination among all security agencies to curb activities of these elements,”Sheikh Aftab added.

He said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has removed 181 links having objectionable contents and mechanism is being worked out to further stop it.

All stakeholders are on the same page and in coordination with each other to overcome the issue it, he added.