Measures being taken to up-grade electricity system: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government has taken measures for up-gradation of electricity system before the start of upcoming summer season.

During question hour in the House, he said the measures included construction of new grid stations, installation of additional transformers, augmentation of overloaded power transformers, construction of new transmission lines and remodeling of old and weak transmission lines with higher rating capacity conductor.

He said the measures also include removal of system constraints in each DISCO and NTDC, bifurcation of overloaded feeders, availability of new transformers at each sub-division and upgradation and enhancement of transformers reclamation workshops.

To a question, he said three hours load-shedding is being carried out in urban areas while four to six hours in rural areas except on feeders where cases of electricity theft and more line losses are reported.

Abid Sher Ali said all the system constraints including overloaded transformers will be overcome by June this year. It will help further reduce load-shedding.

To a question, Abid Sher Ali said the first turbine of 250 megawatts of Neelam-Jhelum hydro power project will be operational by the end of this year and the plant will be fully operational by the end of next year.

The minister said that Ghabir Dam project is being implemented by government of Punjab through federal PSDP in Chakwal district.

Abid Sher Ali said the work on the project is going on and will be completed in three years.

He said the dam will have a storage capacity of 66,203 acres feet and will bring additional areas of 15,000 acres under irrigation besides drinking water supply to the adjoining villages.

To a question, the minister said as a result of the efforts of the government electricity generation has been increased from 13000 megawatts to 17500 megawatts.

He said industry is being provided uninterrupted supply of electricity resulting in enhanced industrial production.