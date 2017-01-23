MD PTDC participates Fitur 2017 Tourism Exhibition held at Madrid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Managing Director Pakistan Tourism

Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor participated in five-

day Fitur 2017 Tourism Exhibition held at Madrid Spain on the

special invivation of Talib Refi, Secretary General UN-WTO.

This is the first time in last three decades that Pakistan was

given representation in this FITUR tourism fair, which is the 3rd

largest tourism exhibition of Europe where more than 3000 tourism

organizations from throughout the world.

Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said in a statement received here that this

exhibition is unique because it is held in the Madrid, Spain where

the headquarters of United Nations World Trade Organization (UN-WTO) is situated.

During visit, MD PTDC also met high officials of UN-WTO, tour

operators and media persons.

Ch. Ghafoor said that due to betterment in law and order

situation, the image of Pakistan as a tourist friendly destination

and a peaceful country abroad has improved.

He added that this participation in Fitur Exhibition will

definitely help PTDC to introduce Pakistan Tourism industry over the

world in general and Europe in particular, which will also lead to

counter negative perception against Pakistan in western media.

PTDC assures to provide maximum assistance to Pakistani

Embassy in Spain for projection of Pakistan tourism to attract

European tourists to visit Pakistan.

He also requested UNWTO to approach government of Pakistan and

recommend the retaining of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation

as a federal entity as its role in promotion and development of

tourism industry cannot be denied. Also UNWTO may include inviting

Pakistani tourism industry professional in their training courses

etc.