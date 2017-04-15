MD PBM distributes prizes among artists, artisans at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD April 15 (APP): National Institute of Folk and National Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday organized an awards distribution for the artists and artisans participating in ten-day folk festival, popularly known ‘Lok Mela’.

Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Barrister Abid Wahid Sheikh was the chief guest in the awards and prize distribution ceremony here at Open Air Theater.

Addressing the ceremony, he congratulated Lok Virsa for holding this huge festival that brought rural masses from each corner of the country to the capital city enriching its beauty and attraction.

He said that Lok Virsa is doing a great service to the nation by documenting, preserving and disseminating the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Managing Director PBM said that culture is the path that leads to the provincial solidarity, religious harmony, love, peace and brotherhood among the nation.

Barrister Abid Wahid Sheikh said “I feel proud to be here with country renowned artists and artisans.”

The event was attended by artists, artisan, representatives of provincial culture departments and a large number of people. He said that the government has announced Rs.500 million endowment fund for the promotion of art and culture.

Earlier in her speech, Lok Virsa’s Executive Director Dr. Fouzia Saeed thanked all provincial governments, in particular their cultural departments, art councils, craftspeople, folk artists, musicians, sponsoring agencies and other institutions for their unstinted cooperation to Lok Virsa for making this national event a great success.

During the award ceremony, a number of cash awards were given to the master craftsmen and craftswomen on the recommendations of a jury national constituted by Lok Virsa comprising knowledgeable experts in the field of art and culture. Jury held detailed meetings over the last three days and minutely observed working of each artisan so as to arrive on a just and fair decision. The 10-day would continue till April 16 at Lok Virsa.

The artisans from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were awarded with cash and prizes.

During award ceremony, cultural and musical performances were also presented by the artists of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

A large number of art, craft and music lovers, cultural personalities, media persons and general public attended the event.