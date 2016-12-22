MCs chairmen: PML-N wins 4 seats, PTI 1 in Sargodha

SARGODHA, Dec 22 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidates won four seats of chairmen, municipal committee, in five tehsils of Sargodha district, and one seat was won by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate.

According to details, polling was held on Thursday for the chairman

and vice-chairman of the district council, municipal committees and Municipal Corporation Sargodha, where PML-N won four seats of Chairmen, municipal committees.

According to unofficial results, in Municipal Committee Sillanwali,

Malik Arshad of PML-N was elected as chairman with 14 votes, while his opponent of the opposition alliance, Malik Abdul Rauf, secured only six votes.

Municipal Committee Sahiwal Zaighum Hassan of PML-N secured 14 votes and his opponent Rao Jaffar Ali secured five votes.

The seat of Municipal Committee Shahpur has been secured by the PML-N candidate Abdul Rehman Dhuddi, who secured 10 votes and his opponent Tahir Iqbal secured 6 votes.

Malik Safdar was elected as the Municipal Committee Bhalwal chairman. He defeated Ijaz Sherazi in a close contest.

PTI candidate Tahir Rasheed Gujjar won chairman municipal committee Kot Momin seat by defeating PML-N candidate Mazhar Hanif.