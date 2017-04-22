MCI takes consolidated steps for improving performance of E&DM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation
Islamabad (MCI) and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA)
Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that MCI has taken consolidated steps for improving performance of Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Directorate.
Capacity of Directorate would be improved, strengthened and
further upgraded to cope with any emergency situation or natural
calamity.
Mayor expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at
CDA Headquarters here on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by the senior officers of MCI and
CDA. Meeting reviewed performance of E&DM Directorate.
He said that staff of Emergency and Disaster Management
Directorate has proved their professionalism and technical expertise
not only in the twin cities but also in other parts of the country.
He said that special arrangements are being made for imparting
professional training of rescue workers and inclusion of latest fire
tenders in the fleet.
On this occasion, Mayor was apprised that during the last week
responded 42 emergency calls. Out of these calls, four (04) were
about fire eruption at green areas, 10 calls about electric fire,
One (01) call of house fire, one (01) canteen/shop fire, one (01)
call about Industries and three (03) calls were about vehicles fire
were also received and addressed promptly.
The meeting was informed that during the last week 13 rescue
calls of different natures were also received which were also
promptly responded.
The meeting was informed that these calls were received from
different areas including Aabpara, Margalla Hills, sector F-8/4, F-
10/3, Near Zero Point, F-7/1, G-10/2, G-6/1-2, G-14, Orchard Scheme,
Bela Road G-10/1, G-7/2, G-13/3, I-9/2, G-9/3, F-11/2 and Markaz G-
9.
The meeting was also briefed that during the last week 09 VVIP
deployments were also made upon the request of different
departments. These deployments were made at D-Chowk, Koral Chowk
and other areas.
Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the concerned officers to ensure
latest training of officers and technical staff of E&DM at local and
international levels so that they could be equipped with modern
technical knowledge of how to control the situation in any
emergency.
He further directed to take necessary steps for creating
awareness among the general public about the precautionary and
safety measures against the fire incidents for minimum losses.
