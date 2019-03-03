Mazari meets representatives of Malala Fund

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari on Sunday met with the representatives of the Malala Fund and discussed the human rights related matters particularly for the protection of women and children including the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

During the meeting, she also drew Malala’s attention to highlight the violation of international humanitarian laws by Indian forces including massive human rights abuses and use of pellet guns on women and children in IoK, said a statement issued here.