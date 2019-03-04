ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday assured the Senate that the government of Pakistan would move to a suitable international forum to raise the matter of killing of Shakirullah, a Pakistani prisoner who was stoned to death by other inmates in an Indian jail.

Responding to the point of order raised by senators on killing of Shakirullah and suggesting the government to take up the matter at any international forum, the minister said that the government would not remain silent on the matter and take up this issue.