London, Apr 11 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, called on Mayor of London, Mr. Sadiq Khan at his office on April 10.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here Thursday, The High Commissioner briefed the Mayor on business opportunities, promotion of bilateral trade and identified areas for investment in Pakistan.

He highlighted that Government’s policies were focusing on promoting tourism; hence tourism infrastructure development had great room for investment.

Energy, education, agriculture, pharmaceutical and halal food industry were other avenues for the interested investors, he said.

Zakaria said there were high prospects for the UK to invest in the special economic zones being set up across Pakistan.

He also briefed the London Mayor on the prospects attached to CPEC for the region.

Both sides appreciated the contribution of Pakistani Diaspora to the British economy and development and noted with pride their achievements.

The Mayor assured his office’s assistance and support to the High Commissioner’s efforts towards promoting economic, cultural, tourism and educational ties.