Mayor of London calls on the Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif received the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan at the Foreign Office here Thursday and congratulated him on his effective leadership of a city like London with its multiple demands.

According to a foreign office announcement, the Foreign Minister also briefed the Mayor about Pakistan’s successes in the economic field and the regional situation.

Mayor Sadiq explained his “London is Open” campaign and stated that London remained the best place to study and work. He emphasized the deepening of relations between the two countries across a wide range of areas including trade, education, culture and the arts.

The Mayor of London is on a three day visit to Pakistan. He is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Sindh.