Mayor London Sadiq Khan arrives in city

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):A warm welcome was accorded to

Mayor London Sadiq Khan who arrived here on Wednesday from

India via Wagah border.

He was received by Lahore Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javaid.

Later, he met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

at Model Town.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests came

under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that the

visit of Mayor London would further improve and strengthen

relations between Pakistan and Britain.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country and it has rendered

great sacrifices to overcome the menace of terrorism”,

he added.

He said the country had achieved unprecedented achievements

in war against terrorism.

Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, chief

secretary Punjab and others were also present.

Later, the Mayor London visited the Mausoleum of the Poet

of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha and

also recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. He also

visited Badshahi Mosque.

Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubashir Javaid was also present

on the occasion.

Later, Mayor of London speaking at a ceremony held

in his honour at Alhamra, said, “I thank all of you for

your love and good wishes”.

He said that Pakistan was an emerging market for Britain

and role of Pakistani community in London was admirable.

To a query, Sadiq Khan said that he would give recommendations

to ease the issuance of visas to Pakistani students and skilful

persons.

He said that transport in Pakistan had improved like in London.

To another question, he said that his parents and teachers

always encouraged him to work hard.

He said, “Our programme “London is Open” is aimed at promoting

new business links”. He said that Pakistan has a lot of potential.