Maulana Tariq Jamil visits Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Pakistan’s renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who is currently visiting Canada, met with the High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan at the High Commission.

According to a message received here Friday, he exchanged views about the progress Pakistani community is making in Canadian society. He also met with the officers and staff of the High Commission and emphasized on them to deliver their responsibilities honestly and serve the community. Maulana Tariq Jamil offered special prayers for the well-being of the Country.