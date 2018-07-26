Maulana Noor Ullah of MMA wins PB-3 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) Pakistan candidate Maulana Noor Ullah has won election from Balochistan constituency PB-3 Qila Saifullah by securing 22,410 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) candidate Nawab Muhammad Ayaz Khan Jogezai stood second by securing 17,133 votes while Jamiat Ulema e Islam Nazriati Pakistan candidate Malik Aman Ullah Mehtarzai grabbed third position by getting 11,826 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.72%.