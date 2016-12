ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Head of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F)

Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif here at the PM House on Tuesday.

According to a PM office statement, both the leaders discussed

current political situation besides other matters of national interest.

They also discussed the federal government’s development

schemes in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan.