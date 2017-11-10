Maulana Fazalur Rehman calls on CM

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief

Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest,

including the political situation, came under discussion. The

both leaders termed the demand for holding early elections

impossible and agreed to continue playing their

positive roles for the strengthening of democracy in

future as well.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that everybody

should play its role for the sake of national development and

necessitated the need for following tolerance, unity and

cohesion. Everybody should jointly work for the sake of the

country, he added.

He regretted that the elements that had failed to perform

in their province were now talking about early elections.

The performance of the elements that were levelling

baseless allegations had been fully exposed in their province.

These were those elements which left people of their

province at the mercy of dengue and escaped to mountains,

he added.

He lamented that Pakistan was willingly weakened by

falsehood and mendacity. The people will again reject the

political liars through the power of their vote. “We are

required to rid the country of problems by adopting collective

vision and efforts so that it could move further towards

progress,” concluded the chief minister.