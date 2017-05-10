Maturity displayed by institutions represents constitution’s supremacy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb commenting on

the resolution of the Dawn leaks issue that entailed issuance of

a necessary notification by the Interior Ministry and withdrawal

of the tweet of 29th April by ISPR, said that the decisions made

today represented supremacy of the constitution, and triumph for

Pakistan and democracy.

She was addressing the launching ceremony of a book written by Irfan

Sidique and later at Rawalpindi International Expo.

Marriyum said that it had been proved beyond any iota of doubt that

all the state institutions had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening

democracy in the country.

She said that democracy was the only way forward for making

Pakistan strong and stable.

The MOS contended that the reports and comments in the

international media also corroborated that impression but regrettably

there were still some elements out there who were analyzing these developments in a negative light and a section of media was also toeing

the same line which was not in the interest of the nation.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had shown a rare

statesmanship in dealing with the matter and the military leadership had also exhibited maturity to get over the permeating situation.

She urged the detractors and opponents of the government to join

hands with it in furthering the development agenda instead of working on

the plot scripted by the enemies of the country.

The minister expressing her thoughts about the book said that it

mirrored the cultural heritage of Pakistan and its language in its true

perspective.

She said that the author of the book Irfan Siddiqi being a Pakistani

had promoted a positive image of the country.

She lamented the fact that the youth of today had distanced

themselves from book reading in this digital era and proposed that the author should also launch the digital version of his book so that the new generation could also benefit from the contents of the book.

Marriyum Aurabgzeb said that there was an imperative need to

highlight achievements made during the past four years in various spheres

of the national life, particularly restoration of peace, revival of the economy and the measures taken to improve Pakistan’s image in the world.

She said that there was a need to promote the real narrative of the

country.

Earlier talking to various media channels, the Minister of State

said that after the issuance of the notification by the government on the Dawn Leaks inquiry report, the tradition of creating rift between civil

and military relationship had ended and all the institutions had

demonstrated full responsibility in this regard.

The Prime Minister by exercising restraint, patience and

steadfastness during this period had established his credentials as a statesman and it was a victory for Pakistan, she added.

The people of Pakistan should feel proud about this development,

she remarked.

Replying to a question about the JIT on the Dawn Leaks, the minister

said that while forming it the Prime Minister had unequivocally said that the recommendations made by it would be fully implemented and accordingly

they had been approved, implemented and made public.

The minister regretted the fact that the opposition was doing politics

on the issue and wanted to prolong it, but they had been disappointed after

the decisions taken today.

She urged the opposition to shun their negative politics and

demonstrate sense of responsibility on matters of national importance.

Marriyum, while acknowledging the overall positive role by the media,

also called upon the few media channels which were portraying the issue in

dismal colours to recognize their responsibility while reporting on sensitive and important national issues.