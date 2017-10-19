Matter of QAU to be resolved soon: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry on Thursday said that matter of Quaid e Azam University (QAU), would be resolved soon.
The Higher Education Commission (HEC), was monitoring the affairs of the QAU and the conflict would be
addressed in couple of days, he said while talking to a private news channel.
There had been a conflict between the student groups and administration, he said.
“We had made efforts in personal capacity to resolve the issues, ” he said.
To a question regarding negligence of doctors treating a person having AIDS and Hepatitis, in a
hospital, he said investigation would be held regarding the matter.
