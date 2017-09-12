Matches to help revive world sports activities in Pakistan: CM

LAHORE, Sept 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said the arrival of international

cricketers as part of the World-XI to Pakistan would help

revive international sports activities in the country.

He hoped that many more international teams would also

visit Pakistan, adding that it would give a message to the

world that Pakistan is a peaceful country.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had made

the best arrangements for matches between the World-XI and

the Pakistan XI.

“I am sanguine that the international cricketers would

depart Pakistan with good memories and the spectators would

also enjoy the cricket matches,” the chief minister hoped.

He said that the best security arrangements had been made

for the players as well as the spectators and the cricketer-

lovers would enjoy the sport activity in a congenial atmosphere.

Lahorites have welcomed the international cricketers

to the provincial metropolis with open arms, concluded the

CM.