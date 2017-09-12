Matches to help revive world sports activities in Pakistan: CM

LAHORE, Sept 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said the arrival of international
cricketers as part of the World-XI to Pakistan would help
revive international sports activities in the country.
He hoped that many more international teams would also
visit Pakistan, adding that it would give a message to the
world that Pakistan is a peaceful country.
The chief minister said the Punjab government had made
the best arrangements for matches between the World-XI and
the Pakistan XI.
“I am sanguine that the international cricketers would
depart Pakistan with good memories and the spectators would
also enjoy the cricket matches,” the chief minister hoped.
He said that the best security arrangements had been made
for the players as well as the spectators and the cricketer-
lovers would enjoy the sport activity in a congenial atmosphere.
Lahorites have welcomed the international cricketers
to the provincial metropolis with open arms, concluded the
CM.
