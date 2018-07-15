Mastung attack conspiracy to delay elections: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has termed the Mastung suicide attack a conspiracy to delay the general election 2018.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Quetta, he said, “Country’s internal and external enemies were behind the Mastung tragic incident.”

Commenting on Siraj Raisani who also lost his life in the Mastang attack, he said Raisani was a patriot citizen and political leader of this country.

Imran Khan criticized the lack of implementation of the National Action Plan which caused emerging of terrorist incidents in the area.

“We would not postpone the forthcoming elections since that is what the anti-state elements want,” he said.

He also criticized the corruption in the country and in that regard, the role of the previous government.

It was pertinent to mention here that recent Mastung attack had killed over hundred people while more than 100 also got injured in this tragic incident.