Masterly Ahmed Baig awarded Professional Golfers Card

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP):Ahmed Baig the celebrated and brilliant one

of the Pakistan Golf Scene was formally awarded the Professional Golfers Card personally by Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain, President of Pakistan Golf Federation.

The award was presented at a ceremony at Sky View golf club here,

said a spokesman of PGF.

Award of the Professionals Golf Card is a huge honor for this golfer

of talent and ability and will enable him to participate in open golf tournaments in Pakistan and overseas.