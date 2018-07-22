Masses fed up with PTI: Javed Hashmi

MULTAN, July 22 (APP)::Senior politician and Pakitan Muslim League-N leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said that masses are fed up with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, and that is why they are not attending Imran Khan’s public meetings.

While talking to the media here on Sunday, Hashmi said that the PTI chief was addressing empty chairs only in the public meetings. However, he added, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were addressing huge gatherings.

Responding to a questions, he said those who raised the slogan of vote’s sanctity had been jailed, and they would not be able to cast their votes. The right to cast vote has been snatched from Nawaz Sharif, Maryum Nawaz and Hanif Abbasi, he added.