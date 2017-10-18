Masood urges intl community to take notice of Indian atrocities in IoK

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 18 (APP)::President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday urged international community to play its effective role to end the atrocities and war crimes committed by the occupational forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to acting Prime Minister of AJK Raja Nisar Ahmad, Masood said the United Nations and other human rights organizations must send their fact finding teams to IoK to assess and report the war crimes and violations of humanitarian laws. Any resistance by India must be brought up in all international forums in order to expose their true face.

Both leaders had expressed their deep concern on the humanitarian crisis in IOK.

The President said that unimaginable human rights violations were taking place at the hands of the Indian occupation forces. Even though the freedom struggle has gathered momentum, our struggle will continue till the people of Kashmir attain their right to self determination.

Both the leaders also expressed their satisfaction over the ongoing development projects in AJK. The President pledged to focus on development projects especially road infrastructure, power production, extraction industry, education and many other sectors.

Masood said, “Educational institutions have to priorities merit based selections in order to provide quality education to our younger generation. The youth of Pakistan and AJK are the catalyst of change who will shape the future of our country.”

Both leaders agreed that transparency and open government policy needs to be the focus in order to better deliver services to the masses.