Masood Malik distributes prizes among position holders of CM Punjab Debate, Speech and Qirat competitions

RAWALPINDI, April 21 (APP): Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Friday distributed prizes and certificates among winning students of Chief Minister Punjab Debate, Speech, Essay Writing, Naat and Qirat competitions.

Addressing the participants here at Government College Asghar Mall, Masood Malik expressed his gratitude for inviting him as chief guest at the ceremony.

He said, “I feel pleasure and spiritual satisfaction while attending functions of an educational institutions”.

He also shared his experience as a student of Gordon College saying, he had also a very deep association with Asghar Mall College as these colleges were once the hubs of political activities of the city.

He further said, though the academic performance of private sector institutions had improved considerably but, still in this era of competition, the students of Asghar Mall College were showing excellent performance and getting positions in different competitions consistently.

Today, he said this ceremony celebrated the victory of the brilliant and intelligent students but, all achievements of the students were because of unflinching efforts of their parents who struggled day and night for their success.

“So the students must regard their parents, efforts and pay them back with extra-ordinary performance”, he remarkede.

Masood Malik said, “Being Muslims we all should follow teachings of Islam and strengthen our belief in Allah Almighty which will be a real success in this world and hereafter”.

Speaking as guest of honour Senior Journalist and writer, Jabbar Mirza in his address said, the students should play their due role for the development of the country.

They should work hard and focus on their studies. The students should seek help for the reward of their efforts to Allah Almighty.

The Principal Government College Asghar Mall, Prof. Khushi Muhammad Nasir addressing the students highlighted achievements of the college in CM’s competitions and overall performance of the college.

He informed that this year the students of Asghar Mall College received cash prizes amounting to Rs.350,000.

Later, Masood Ahmed Malik and Jabbar Mirza distributed prizes, certificates and shields among the position holder students of different competitions.

Prof. Baqir Waseem of Asghar Mall College, Aqib Abbasi and his team were also awarded special prize and certificates for the anthem presented on the 150th celebration of Lahore High Court.

Vice Principals Altaf Hussain, Ilyas Qursehi, Chairman Literary Committee Prof. Ravish Nadeem, Prof. Irfan Yawer, Prof. Baqir Waseem and a large number of students were present on the occassion.