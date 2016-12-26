Masood condemns India’s decision to grant nativity status

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir
(AJK), Sardar Masood Khan says India’s decision to grant nativity
status to non-Kashmiri Hindus is a clear violation of the UN
Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions on Jammu and
Kashmir.
While condemning the action, he said Kashmiris are gravely
concerned over this development because it is a nefarious design
to change demographic composition of the territory, radio Pakistan
reported.
The AJK President said such moves would further strengthen
the resolve of Kashmiri youth to struggle for their right to self-
determination.
