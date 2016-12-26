Masood condemns India’s decision to grant nativity status

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK), Sardar Masood Khan says India’s decision to grant nativity

status to non-Kashmiri Hindus is a clear violation of the UN

Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions on Jammu and

Kashmir.

While condemning the action, he said Kashmiris are gravely

concerned over this development because it is a nefarious design

to change demographic composition of the territory, radio Pakistan

reported.

The AJK President said such moves would further strengthen

the resolve of Kashmiri youth to struggle for their right to self-

determination.