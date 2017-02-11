Masood calls for further enhancing capacity of PN to safeguard Pakistan’s interests

KARACHI, Feb 11 (APP): The President of Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan, has stressed that the capability of the Pakistan Navy would have to be enhanced further and equipping it with latest weaponry for protecting the economic, trade and military interests in the Indian Ocean.

Addressing the International Maritime Conference here on

Saturday, he said that this was also essential in view of enhanced activities in the coming years in the wake of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port.

Sardar Masood Khan was of the view that the CPEC and Gwadar deep sea

port has ‘disturbed’ India and some other countries in the region.

He pointed out that China’s (OBO) One Belt One Road vision and CPEC has enhanced manifold its interest in the region. ‘China cannot be termed as an outside force in the Indian Ocean’, he added.

The AJK President further stated that Pakistan would have to

determine its priorities for protecting its economic and commercial interests and that the completion of the CPEC should be on top of it, he suggested.

He also called for steps to effectively check and counter the

enemy’s spying network along Pakistan’s coastal belts.

Masood Khan also urged the United Nations to get resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmir people for ensuring a lasting peace in the region.