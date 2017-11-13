Masood calls for Collective and multilateral efforts for settlement of Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR, Nov 13 (APP):AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Monday called for collective and multilateral efforts to find a just, lasting and peaceful solution to the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The President made these remarks while addressing an international seminar on “Beyond the Global War on Terror: Building Bridges for Peace and Harmonious living” hosted

by the National Defense University, AJK Presidential Secretariat sources later told media here Monday evening.

The bilateral track for resolving the issue, he said had failed to produce any results.

“It is time that the UN steps forward to fulfill its task in pursuance of the UN Charter and its own resolutions to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination”, he said adding that repression in the IOK would not bring peace and harmony in South Asia; nor bludgeon Kashmiris into submission.

The President said the war on terror had spawned ethnic nationalism and re-ignited racial, xenophobic and religious fault lines in the west.

He said that despite all its complexities, terrorism must be fought collectively and resolutely not just by military means but by strengthening law enforcement and judicial institutions, as well through de-radicalization and socio-economic development.

Masood said Pakistan had lost more than 40,000 of its civilians and 10,000 military in making the region and the world a safer place. He added: “Pakistan has purged Al Qaeda from the region and dismantled its backbone; the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which had had external sponsorship, was routed; and a successful crackdown on violent extremists is underway.”

Referring specifically to Afghanistan, the President said that terrorists did cross borders using ungoverned spaces.

“All stakeholders”, he said, “must work together to interdict their movement and enforce governance and legal writ on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border”.

The seminar was also addressed by Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, President NDU, scholars, academicians and students from various departments of NDU.