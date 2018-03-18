Masood asks world to take notice of Indian atrocities in IoK

MIRPUR (AJK), March 18 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has accused India of using pernicious and coercive tactics to divert the world’s attention from the atrocious human right abuses being committed by her

occupational forces against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The president expressed the views while addressing public meetings arranged by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Bhimbar district late Saturday.

Sardar Masood applauded the courageous role and resilience of the population dwelling along the Line of Control in the forward areas of AJK close to the LoC. “We will not be intimated by India’s unprovoked firing and shelling,” he vowed.

He paid rich tribute to the brave citizens, who had been martyred and seriously wounded due to the constant violations by India of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement.

The Indian occupation forces, he said, were using pernicious tactics to simply divert the world’s attention from the atrocious human right violations being committed by them against the innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

India, he added, had adopted a dastardly approach in its attempt at intimidating the local population living near the LoC by targeting unarmed civilians, school children, educational institutions, livestock and their homes. “These unabated acts of aggression will never succeed in making us renege on the demand for our just right to self-determination. This can not only be termed acts of terrorism but also grave violations of international humanitarian laws like the Geneva Conventions.”

He said in the IoK, women and girls were dishonoured and innocent protestors were being murdered, maimed, blinded and illegally imprisoned for merely demanding to exercise their right to self-determination as per United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

“India has made the IoK a virtual prison for the Kashmiris. The international community has become a silent spectator due to its strategic, political and economic interests with India,” the AJK president said.

While lamenting India’s deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians, Sardar Masood said the Pakistan Army had never opened first fire, nor had it ever targeted civilians living on the other side of the LOC. ‘We consider the civilians living across the LoC as our own citizens and India continues to exploit this fact by relentlessly aiming their guns at our civilians.”

The AJK president said India had unleashed a three-pronged war against Pakistan; firstly, by torturing and killing our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the IoK; secondly, it was targeting civilians across the LoC; and thirdly, India had launched a systematic proxy war to destabilize Pakistan by abetting and sponsoring terrorist activities in FATA, the province of Balochistan, Karachi and other cities of the country.

Sending a clear and resolute message to India, President Masood Khan said, “The people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, and our armed forces will not be intimated by such malicious devices to bring harm to our country or its people.”

The AJK president on the occasion personally addressed the issues raised by the affectees of cross border fire and informed that the government had allocated substantial funds for constructing bunkers to be used by the citizens in the areas most vulnerable to enemy fire. The construction of bunkers would be initiated very soon.

He assured that every effort was being made for providing ambulances for the evacuation of the injured and for the speedy establishment of basic health facilities in areas adjoining the LoC. Furthermore, he said, a modern network of roads would also be laid down in the areas to facilitate movement of the victims.

He said compensation for the victims of cross-border fire would be increased and the necessary modalities in that regard would soon be finalized.

President Masood also thanked Pakistan’s armed forces for their untiring efforts in defending the people living along the LoC and assured that the people and the government of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their valiant soldiers in facing the enemy and its ongoing fight against terrorism.