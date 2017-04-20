Mashood expresses pleasure on verdict

LAHORE, April 20 (APP): Punjab Minister for Education
Rana Mashood on Thursday expressed his pleasure on the
verdict of the Supreme Court.
Talking to media, he said it was a fact that truth
wins always and today the decision of the Panama Case had
proved it.
He said the decision proved that the one who strived
for betterment of the country could never be proved wrong with
baseless allegations by the one who worked against the
interest of the country.
Rana Mashood said the nation was standing with Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and thanked the nation for
moral support.
