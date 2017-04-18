Mashal Khan killing: KPK police submits report in SC

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Khyber Pakhtonkhwa (KPK) police on Tuesday submitted adetailed report on the killing of Mashal Khan a 23-year-old student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan for allegedly committing blasphemy.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar earlier took suo moto notice of the murder of Mashal Khan and sought detailed report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud on the incident within the 36 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inspector General Police (IGP) KP Salahuddin Khan Mehsud reaffirmed during a press conference that no concrete evidence of blasphemy was found against the slain Abdul Wali Khan student Mashal Khan and his surviving colleagues Abdullah and Zubair.

Mashal Khan was lynched at his university campus premises on April 13 by an angry mob that accused him of committing blasphemy while another student Abdullah was injured.