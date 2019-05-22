ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous

Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ultimate hope

of nation and Maryam Nawaz was unduly criticizing him, in a bid to raise her

stature.

Responding to the speech of Maryam Nawaz, she said in a statement, it

seemed that ‘corruption king’ had pushed his children into ‘furnace of politics’

to eventually save himself.

These were the same characters which were Benamidar (nameless) and

stated one thing in courts and another in interviews, she added.

She said these were the same characters who declared in Parliament

that “these are the sources” of their properties but later refused to own the

statement in a court of law, terming it a political statement.

If these people had not emptied the national exchequer, the nation would

not have remained poor, she noted.

Dr Firdous said these were the same characters, who despite their

involvement in plunder, were showing stubbornness.

She said it was unfortunate that Maryam Nawaz used the occasion of

condolence to project her politics.

She asked on what account, those who pushed the country into a

quagmire, were holding the nine-month old government accountable.