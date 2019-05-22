ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous
Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ultimate hope
of nation and Maryam Nawaz was unduly criticizing him, in a bid to raise her
stature.
Responding to the speech of Maryam Nawaz, she said in a statement, it
seemed that ‘corruption king’ had pushed his children into ‘furnace of politics’
to eventually save himself.
These were the same characters which were Benamidar (nameless) and
stated one thing in courts and another in interviews, she added.
She said these were the same characters who declared in Parliament
that “these are the sources” of their properties but later refused to own the
statement in a court of law, terming it a political statement.
If these people had not emptied the national exchequer, the nation would
not have remained poor, she noted.
Dr Firdous said these were the same characters, who despite their
involvement in plunder, were showing stubbornness.
She said it was unfortunate that Maryam Nawaz used the occasion of
condolence to project her politics.
She asked on what account, those who pushed the country into a
quagmire, were holding the nine-month old government accountable.
