ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Maryam Safdar should not give preference to his father over the country and the nation.
In tweets on her social media account, she said Nawaz Sharif was given sentence under the Constitution and law and Maryam should accept this.
ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Maryam Safdar should not give preference to his father over the country and the nation.