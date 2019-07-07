ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Sunday said Maryam Nawaz had created problems for herself by presenting video against a judge in front of media.
The video should have been presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz before the court rather than media, he said talking to a private news channel.
Maryam Nawaz created problems for herself: Farogh Naseem
