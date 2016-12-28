Maryam for revival of film industry through cooperation of business community

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Maryam Aurangzeb Wednesday stressed for revival of the film industry through cooperation of business community with focus on indigenous production and broadcasting.

Addressing business community during her visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here, she said peaceful and conducive environment guarantees development in industrial sector and there were also huge opportunities for promotion of film industry in the country.

“Business ventures are huge in production as well as broadcasting sectors and such opportunities should be used for revival of film industry”, she said adding that there was a need to promote culture and heritage of Pakistan at international level.

In her address, Maryam Aurangzeb said government was fulfilling its promises made with public and inauguration of the Chashma Nuclear Project – III was happy news for the entire nation towards overcoming the energy crisis.

The minister said Pakistan was on the right track of progress and current era was of public-private partnership as role of private sector was very much important in various sectors including education, health and commerce.

She also asked office bearers of ICCI to give suggestions for programs in future.

She said the Prime Minister Health Programme had been initiated for providing health facilities to poor segment of society while the Prime Minister Education Reform Programme was underway to promote positive image of Pakistan through focus on quality education of our young generation.

The modern facilities were being provided at schools and computer labs had been set up there to impart quality education to students, she maintained.

The state minister also highlighted role of incumbent government to root out menace of terrorism and said peace had been restored by eliminating it which was harming the country like termite.

“The success through Karachi operation has ensured improvement in the city and a lot of work has yet to be done there,” she added.

After coming into the power in 2013, it was not an easy task to combat challenges in energy as well economic sectors and overcome terrorism but all such problems had been tackled under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The electricity load shedding had been brought down from 17 hours to three hours and business activities were gearing up due to success story of PML-N government in energy sector.

A policy of zero load shedding was being followed by the government for industrial sector by overcoming energy crisis, she added.

The minister said employment opportunities were being provided to youth through Prime Minister Youth Programme.

Industrial development was also ensuring employment opportunities to

the young generation and new era of prosperity was ushering in with bright future to the youngsters.

The inflation rate, she said, was at its lowest level at present in the history of the country and economic prosperity had been ensured through policies of the government.

She urged the business community to stand with the government for combating various challenges.

She said women entrepreneurship was being enhanced by the government through effective strategy.

Following suggestions from business community, she said special programs would be arranged on print and electronic media about industrial and agriculture sector.

She said one-year comprehensive program for training of journalists was being contemplated at Information Services Academy under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Efforts would also be made to arrange training workshops for those journalists reporting on industrial and trade sectors, she maintained.

She said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was highly significant project for the development of the country and awareness program would be launched for the people about it in the beginning of upcoming year.

President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik presented shield to the minister and invited her to attend the ‘Women Entrepreneur Business Exhibition” as chief guest being held from January 20 to January 22, 2017.

The office bearers of ICCI gave briefing to the state minister about role of ICCI in promoting business activities.

The minister listened to various problems of business community and answered their questions.

She assured to assist them in launching FM Radio and starting various morning programs on Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan for promoting women entrepreneurship.

Talking later to a private news channel, she said hopes of public with PTI had ended in smoke and its failure in the bye-elections as well as local bodies elections were evidences of it.

She said Prime Minister advised PTI to perform in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it totally failed to come up to the expectations of the people.

There was still time for PTI to focus on its performance rather than going into pre-election mood, she maintained.