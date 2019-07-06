Maryam fails in gaining public sympathy with absurd attempt: Firdous

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Maryam Nawaz had made an absurd attempt togain public sympathy through an audio/video tape.

Addressing a press conference along with traders’ representatives at a local hotel, she said during the PML-N press conference today, Shehbaz Sharif looked like a gambler who had lost every thing. It seemed that a coup had occurred in PML-N and the niece had cornered his uncle, she added.