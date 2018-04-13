National 
Views: 102

Maryam calls on foreign minister

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz Friday called on Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif at his residence here.
During the meeting, she discussed the latest political situation with the minister, a party official said.
Kh Asif briefed her about the party position in district Sialkot and expressed hope that the PML-N would clinch all seats in the forthcoming general elections.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links