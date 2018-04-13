LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz Friday called on Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif at his residence here.
During the meeting, she discussed the latest political situation with the minister, a party official said.
Kh Asif briefed her about the party position in district Sialkot and expressed hope that the PML-N would clinch all seats in the forthcoming general elections.
Maryam calls on foreign minister
