Maryam calls on foreign minister

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz Friday called on Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif at his residence here.

During the meeting, she discussed the latest political situation with the minister, a party official said.

Kh Asif briefed her about the party position in district Sialkot and expressed hope that the PML-N would clinch all seats in the forthcoming general elections.