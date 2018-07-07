Maryam announces to return Pakistan on Friday

LONDON, Jul 7 (APP):Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Saturday announced to return Pakistan next Friday.

Talking to media-persons here, she said the doctors treating her mother Begum Kulsoom had given hope that she would regain senses in a couple of days.

To a question, Maryam said accountability of his father had started during the dictatorial regime of Pervez Musharraf, but he could not prove any thing wrong against him. Even today charges of money laundering or corruption charges were proved against Nawaz Sharif as the accountability court’s decision was based on mere hypothesis, she added.

She reiterated it was written in the decision that Nawaz Sharif was not involved in corruption.

The former prime minister was targeted, though he had done nothing wrong, she said.

To another question, Maryam said the red arrest warrents should be meant for dictators as they had already planned to arrive in Lahore on Friday.