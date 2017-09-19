Marvi visits Sehwan Sharif to condole with Tania Khasheli’s family

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

Chairperson Marvi Memon on Tuesday visited Jhangara Bajara in Sehwan

Sharif to condole with the family of Tania Khaskheli, a teenage girl

who was killed by a gangster of the area for refusing to marry him.

She condoled with the family on behalf of the federal government

under the directive of prime minister and assured the family of full

support from the government.

Marvi Memon said the acts like killing of innocent women were

intolerable and the Sindh government must make an example of the

killers by bringing them to the justice so that such crimes were not repeated in future.

Ms Marvi was accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Sorath

Thebo, a press release issued here said.

The BISP chairperson also visited Dadu where she held meetings

with BISP officials from Larkana Division and beneficiaries to discuss

their issues and gather feedback, especially regarding complaints of

agent mafia and middlemen looting the money of innocent BISP

beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the BISP was committed to social

and financial empowerment of women and there was zero tolerance for any

kind of corrupt elements coming in the way of this dedication. She reiterated that it was the responsibility of BISP staff to provide

them efficient services and save them from fraudsters.

In Dadu district, there are 95,308 BISP beneficiaries, 22,642 from

Dadu tehsil, 28,625 from Johi tehsil, 17,035 from Khairpur Nathan

Shah and 27,006 from Mehar tehsil.

Marvi said the new survey for NSER update had been done in Thatta,

Sujawal, Sukkur and Jacobabad under the pilot phase. After its

completion, national rollout would start in October 2017.

Public participation would be essential for successful

completion of the survey before mid 2018, she added.

She urged the beneficiaries to facilitate the enumerators by

providing correct information when the survey teams visited their

homes. She highlighted that the new survey was tablet based and

there was no survey fee, so public should remain vigilant of the

fraudsters.

The BISP chairperson heard the problems of beneficiaries and

issued directives to BISP staff to resolve their complaints on priority

basis. She also asked beneficiaries to register their complaints on

BISP Hotline 0800-26477.