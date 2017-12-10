Marvi visits familiy members of deceased people

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):Minister of State and Chairperson

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Marvi Memon on Sunday visited village of Achar Salar Jokhiyo and offered condolence with the families of deceased persons of the village who drowned in the boat capsized incident, occurred last week in Thatta district.

The Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved

families and also demanded from provincial government to

provide relief package to the victim families of the boat

mishap.