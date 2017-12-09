Marvi visits BISP Renala Khurd office, meets beneficiaries

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):Minister of State and Chairperson
Benazir Income Support Programme MNA Marvi Memon visited the
BISP tehsil office Renala Khurd on Saturday and met Nestle
Pakistan team, BISP officials and the project beneficiaries.
According to a press release issued here, the purpose of
the visit was to spot check the livelihood opportunities
provided to beneficiaries and progress of implementation plan
for nutrition awareness campaign, launched by the BISP and
Nestle Pakistan in the wake of a memorandum of understanding
(MoU), signed between the BISP and Nestle Pakistan earlier
this year.
In the pilot phase of the partnership, Nestle Pakistan
was providing livelihood opportunities to BISP beneficiaries
in Renala Khurd. As per the MoU, the beneficiaries would act as
sales agents on behalf of Nestle Pakistan and would be
responsible for door-to-door sale of popularly positioned
products (PPPs) within the community as a large portion of
Pakistan’s population suffers from deficiencies in key
micro-nutrients of iron, zinc, vitamin A and D.
On the occasion, Dr Adnan Mushtaq, Rural Development
Manager of Nestle Pakistan, informed the BISP chairperson
that in the last three months, Nestle selected 28 beneficiaries
who were acting as sales agents of Nestle after getting training.
These beneficiaries would provide training to other
beneficiaries as well. He added that they had made sales up to
Rs 1,000,000 by selling various PPPs including Nestle milk,
water, cerelac and juices. 10 per cent of each beneficiary’s
total sale was the income of that beneficiary.
Chairperson BISP expressed her happiness over the
business potential of beneficiaries and urged other
beneficiaries to get inspiration from them. She discussed with
Nesle Pakistan team to scale up the number of beneficiaries in
the current as well as in the next phase which would be
launched in Thatha, Larkana and Pindi Bhatian.
The state minister stressed other fast-moving consumer goods
(FMCGs) like Unilever Pakistan, Engro Foods, P&G Pakistan, etc
as well to provide employment opportunities to the BISP families.
Later on, Chairperson BISP visited a beneficiary Razia
Bibi who runs a shop at her house in Village 21-2-L and sells
PPPs.
She bought some products from Razia Bibi as well
in order to encourage her in pursuing better livelihood
opportunities.
