Marvi represents Pak in int. seminar on social information system

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is integrated social information system enabling all layers of government to coordinate their response ensuring maximum productivity, avoid duplicity of benefits and stop wastage of public money.

BISP’s National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) has led to the development of an integrated social information system which replaced all other fragmented targeting mechanisms across the country.

Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon shared this information in her key note address at the inaugural session of the International Seminar on Social Information System in Mexico City, Mexico.

The three day seminar was jointly organized by the Mexico’s

Ministry of Social Development, Social Development Committee of the Senate, Social Development Committee of the House of Representatives and the World Bank, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The purpose of the seminar was to assist the Mexico’s Ministry of Social Development in developing the regulatory mechanisms as well as institutionalize its strategic planning and targeting instrument for social development policy at the national level.

Lawmakers and international experts from Brazil, Colombia,

Guatemala, Chile, Mexico, the World Bank and Pakistan were invited to attend the seminar.

Sharing the best practices from Pakistan, the Chairperson

Marvi said, BISP’s transparent means of selection, use of innovative technology, a comprehensive package of services, and effective design and implementation has made BISP one of the pioneers of an integrated social information systems in the world.

She further added that being the only country from Asia to

have been invited to this elite group of Latin American countries, who have been implementing social protection schemes for almost two decades, demonstrates the recognition of BISP as an international best practice.

Pablo Gottret, Sector Manager, Social Protection and Labor,

the World Bank said that BISP’s centralized social information

system provides a unique case for the Latin American countries to develop an all inclusive tool for the development of social policies.

The Under Secretary Ministry of Social Development Mexico,

Javier Garcia Bejos said that data collection through technology based mechanisms as demonstrated by BISP is an important lesson learned for Mexico.

Guillermo Cejudo, Director General of Center for Economic

Research and Teaching, Mexico said that data sharing protocols and the committee formulated by BISP should be replicated by the Mexican Social Development Ministry.

Sharing Pakistan’s experience on the regulatory frameworks in a later session, Ms. Memon highlighted that the development of NSER is the fulfillment of a constitutional obligation under Article 38 (d) and (e) to provide social security to all citizens.

The issues of institutional fragmentation and multiple legal

instruments currently faced by the countries participating in this seminar should be dealt at different levels. She presented a road map for the implementation of social protection framework at policy, program and administrative levels.

Luis Alberro, Director General of Geo statistics and

Beneficiary Registries, Mexico said that this roadmap would prove instrumental in institutionalizing Mexico’s fragmented social protection schemes spread across the country.

Tereza Campello, Brazil’s former Minister for Social

Development said that this roadmap may help the Latin American countries implementing social development schemes in integrating, harmonizing and coordinating fragmented and duplicate programs.

Minister Marvi also visited a community kitchen for the

earthquake victims in Mexico, where she met Prospera (social safety net of Mexico) beneficiaries. She assured them of full support on behalf of Pakistan and said that Pakistan would be sharing ERRA and NDMA prototypes with Mexico for effective disaster management.