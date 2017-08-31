Marvi represents Pak in Austrian leadership programme

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support

Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon and Chief Executive Officer, Careem

Pakistan, Junaid Iqbal, were chosen to represent Pakistan in

Austrian Leadership Programme (ALPs) 2017, organized by the Austrian

government for the potential leaders of the world.

Marvi attended the 7th edition of ALPs in Vienna, which is

being participated by representative from Pakistan, India, USA,

Argentina, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ecuador,

Georgia, Iran, Macedonia, Mozambique, South Africa, Serbia, Nigeria

and Uzbekistan.

ALPS’ Austrian Leadership Programmes-bring together leaders

from around the globe to establish a strong long-term network while

spending a unique week in Austria, said a news release issued here

on Thursday.

Austria is home to flagship industries and world-leading

enterprises in many sectors. Some of the innovative Austrian brands

have already become global names, including IT sector to

semiconductor manufacturing and automotive industries.

Under the Austrian Leadership Programmes (ALPS), decision-makers

from around the globe have shared their experiences of leadership in

their respective areas of intervention.

The young and dynamic leaders interacted and connected with

top leaders from business and public life in Austria. The

participants also called on high-level representatives from Austrian

business, industry, politics and public life.

The young leadership from various countries Visited

Vienna-based headquarters of international organizations; corporate

groups and production sites; Conversed with Austria’s leading

representatives in the fields of technology/innovation/research and

Austria’s vibrant start-up community and benefitted from Austria’s

networks and links to Central and Eastern Europe.

The major companies and organizations visited by the ALP

participants include business leaders like Red Bull, Stanglwirt

Hotel, GE Jenbacher, EGGER, Tyrolit, Swarovski, and Reidel which

showcased the performance of their organizations during

interactive sessions with participants, provided the opportunity

to create bridges for cooperation and transfer of ideas among the

countries through the participants.

The participants were also briefed by the Secretary General of

the Austrian Ski Federation on Austria’s know how and excellence in

the winter sports industry.

During the course of the programme, Marvi Memon called on the

Secretary General of the Ministry for European Integration and

Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Michael Linhart.

She interacted with Political Consultant Thomas Hofar; Member

of Parliament, Dorothea Schittenhelm and Janina Nolz, General

Secretary of OVP Frauen, organization working for women rights.

Memon also visited United Nations Headquarters in Vienna for

a briefing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UN Peace

Keeping.